TFS submits findings with IPC minister

Our correspondentBy

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports headed by Ehsan Mani has submitted its findings with the Inter Provincial Coordination minister.

Mani, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, told ‘The News’ that now it was up to IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to announce the details.

Meanwhile talking to media at the Marghazar Ground here on Saturday, the PCB chief expressed his concern over the slow progress of women cricket. “Talent in women cricket is not coming up. More efforts are required as women cricket, and even women sports, hold great importance for the country,” he said.

Mani said there was a need to inculcate sports culture in Pakistan. “Nowhere in the world, sports is run on government money. Federations have to look to generate their own sources through professional handling. Accountability and self-assessment is a must in sports,” he said.

The PCB chairman hoped that all Pakistan Super League matches would be organised in the country in two to three years. “Next year almost half of the PSL will be held in Pakistan,” he said.