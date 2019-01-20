Govt committed to root out drug menace, says Afridi

Islamabad : Awareness and advocacy initiative on social inclusion and hazard of drugs seminar was organised by a joint collaboration of ICT Police and Roots Millennium Education in a local hotel.

Federal Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was the chief guest. It was attended by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG Operations Faisal Ali Raja, SSP Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP Security Muhammad Suleman, AIG Operations Sardar Ghias Gul, SP SB Zubair Shaikh and all zonal SPs.

Faisal Mushtaq CEO of Roots Millennium Education was the co-host, duly participated by renowned journalist Adil Abbassi, Rehman Azhar, Dr. Rizwan Taaj psychiatric, teachers from various educational institutions, parents, students and media brethren.

According to details, as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a drugs awareness seminar was organised by ICT Police under the auspices of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and CEO Faisal Mushtaq (Roots Millennium Education) at Marriot Hotel Islamabad for sensitising the parents in particular, while the general public in general. The principal focus of this drug awareness drive was to bring all stakeholders on one page. It was more or less interactive session. SP Madam Sumaira Azam had shown videos regarding drugs addiction, kinds of drugs and its effects as well.

Federal Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi gave a heartfelt speech and highlighted this noble cause in a befitting manner. The MOS thread- barely touched upon the significance and stated that this resolve is undeterred and will continue till meeting its desired results. He further reiterated that this drive is in continuation of his Excellency the Prime Minister of Pakistan vision i.e. full throttle operation against drug and land mafia respectively. He reiterated in this noble cause operation against drug peddlers, dug suppliers/facilitators and final racket will be broken away with.

The minister stated that IGP Islamabad since taking his reins have done a commendable job. A full fledge action and awareness campaign is undertaken by IGP Islamabad. This seminar is a clear manifestation of Govt vision and seriousness of law enforcement agencies. In this campaign ANF endeavours cannot be overlooked. He further maintained that this campaign has started bearing fruits and he would specially emphasise on parents to shoulder their responsibilities and keep an eye over their children. He stated that in a short span of period a national seminar on drugs awareness through digital driven technology will be held at convention centre. He commended enlightened approach of IGP Islamabad.

IGP Islamabad in his address thanked the Minister of State and CEO Faisal Mushtaq including audience and media. The IGP resolved that he would continue this campaign as desired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the MOS Interior. The IGP emphasized parents responsibilities and sensitized them. The IGP also referred painful incidents, which would damage the whole family fabric in case of a child loss. He had assured parents of Islamabad that he would go all out in eradication of this evil. He further said through this august house that he is a father, son and husband and request the audience to join hands in making this city a drug free.

He further thanked Shehryar Khan Afridi, CEO Roots Millennium Education and the parents/students. He said he has already thrashed no-go areas and this message is gone down to the ladder. However role of parents in upbringing of children in our society is vital. He further said that elements of space given to children by the parents should be finished as a small mistake can bring whole life regret.

The IGP expressed deepest gratitude for the remarks by MoS, academicians, parents and media. He had emphasized importance of honor, “once lost can never be retrieved back”. He further addressed specially children/students that they should not follow peer pressure as it is always deceptive and ruin your whole life. He had requested parents to follow pursuit of correction not accusatory. “Police is the public and public is the police”. He further said that a woman complaint cell will be opened which would guarantee enshrined rights of women and children. This would help prevent child molestation and women exploitation.

It is worth mentioning that the journalist Adil Abbassi and Rehman Azhar had equally contributed in highlighting this issue and focused on redressal of these artificial norms and hazards/disaster of drug usage.

Shehryar Khan Afridi, CEO Roots Millennium Faisal Mushtaq and the parents/students thanked IGP Islamabad for making this vision a success.