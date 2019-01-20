Build the campus

The foundation laying ceremony of the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology, Naushahro Feroze was performed in 2016 by the then federal minister for industries and production. It is being stated with the deepest sorrow that the funds that were allocated for the varsity’s construction have been discontinued. This is injustice to Sindh. Had a campus been built there, young unemployed people might have benefited from it.

The PTI-led government should look into the matter and take steps to address the grievances of Sindh and release the funds to start the construction of the campus. Once the university is completed, residents of Naushahro Feroze may complete technical degree programmes from this campus. In this way, they can contribute towards the country’s economic growth.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze