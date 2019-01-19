Logan Cup games called off due to Zimbabwe unrest

HARARE: Play in the latest round of the Logan Cup, Zimbabwe’s domestic first-class competition, has been suspended due to the ongoing turmoil in the country.

Amid fuel shortages and a rising cost of living, doctors and teachers in the country have been on strike for better pay, and after the Zimbabwean government announced increases in the price of fuel on Sunday there were calls for a national strike starting from Monday.

Both Logan Cup matches, between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles at Harare Sports Club and Mid West Rhinos and Matabeleland Tuskers at Old Hararians, went ahead on Monday before an afternoon thunderstorm brought play to a halt, but by Tuesday the situation in the country had deteriorated, with widespread protests and the deployment of police and the army. The ongoing instability meant that no further cricket has been possible, and the games were drawn.