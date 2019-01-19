Mickelson kicks off year by flirting with 59

LOS ANGELES: Five-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson flirted with a 59 in the opening round of the US PGA Tour’s Desert Classic on Thursday, settling for the third round of 60 in his storied career. Mickelson rolled in 10 birdies and an eagle en route to a 12-under 60 to become the first player in PGA Tour history to post three scores of 60 or better. His other rounds of 60 came at the par-71 Phoenix Open where he went on to win the both titles. The 48-year-old Mickelson took advantage of the easier La Quinta course to build a three-shot lead over second place Adam Long — and record the lowest round in relation to par in his career.