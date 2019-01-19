close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Trump vows to boost missile defence

World

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump vowed to boost America’s missile defense systems, including by investing in technology to protect against the growing threat of hypersonic weapons and cruise missiles.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump unveiled the Missile Defense Review, a long-awaited analysis of the defensive network of US interceptors that are designed to shoot down an incoming ballistic missile. Top among the concerns highlighted in the review is the speed at which rivals, particularly China and Russia, are pushing ahead with hypersonic missiles, which can thwart traditional defense systems. “The US will now adjust its posture to defend against any missile strikes including cruise and hypersonic missiles,” Trump told the military audience.

“We will terminate any missile launches from hostile powers or even from powers that make a mistake. It won’t happen, regardless of the missile type or geographic origins of the attack.”

