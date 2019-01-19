Law and order reviewed

LAHORE: The overall crime situation across the province was discussed by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat and Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi.

The IG briefed Punjab law minister on all the steps taken for elimination of crimes. He said open courts were being held on a daily basis according to the directions of the government. In addition to that, the 8787 Complaint Cell, Khidmat centres and Kidmat countres are working 24/7 across the province for provision of public relief.

joins PTI: Municipal Committee Chairman of Muzaffargarh Akram Khan Chandia called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Two MPAs, including Auon Hameed Dogar and Raza Bokhari, also accompanied him.

transferred: The Punjab government Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Ghulam Rasool, Deputy Secretary (Colonies-III) Board of Revenue (BoR), has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) DG Khan, Asif Majeed, Director Schools Education, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Schools Education vice Qaiser Rasheed, already transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Schools Education Department for further adjustment. Ibrahim Junaid, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as DG Gujranwala Development Authority vice Maqbool Ahmad who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.