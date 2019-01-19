Operation against defaulters, power thieves ordered by Mepco

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) authorities Friday ordered a grand operation against defaulters and power thieves in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

According to Mepco officials, special checking teams had been formed for surveillance in both the districts. Talking to reporters, Mepco Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Akram Chaudhry said Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan circles were directed to take strict measures against power theft and defaulters.

Talking about ongoing campaign against power pilferage, the Mepco chief executive said the Mepco teams had caught 103 consumers between Thursday and Friday from southern Punjab on tempering electricity meters, washing meter screens, stopping meter reading and stealing electricity from direct source of main supply lines.

The 103 consumers were found pilfering 300,000 electricity units and were fined Rs 355, 000. The Mepco task forces have registered FIRs against 25 consumers. Meanwhile, eleven Mepco employees were punished. One employee was terminated from job and three Mepco employees were reverted. Mepco Additional chief engineer Omar Lodhi sacked meter reader Muhammad Anwar.