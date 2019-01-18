Pakistan down India in Asian Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat India 2-1 following intense battle in the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in progress at Pattaya (Thailand).

According to reports reaching here, Harris Qasim overcame injury scare and strong opposition from Indian Veer Chotrani in the deciding singles to win the day for the country. Harris who was nursing calf muscle injury beat Chotrani 10-12, 6-11,12-10, 12-10,11-6 to win the tie 2-1. Indian took first two games with Harris recovering well from the injury to take the next three and win for Pakistan.

Earlier, Abbas Zeb gave Pakistan winning start beating Utkrash Behtei (IND) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9.

Farhan Hashmi (Pak) lost a close second singles against Tushant Shahani (IND) 9-11, 8-11-, 11-9,12-10, 5-11.

During the morning session, Pakistan outplayed Korea 3-0 to keep their unbeaten record intact in the competition.

Results: Pakistan beat India 2-1: Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Utkrash Behtei (IND) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) Lost against Tushant Shahani (IND) 9-11, 8-11-, 11-9,12-10, 5-11; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Veer Chotrani (IND) 10-12, 6-11,12-10, 12-10,11-6.

Pakistan beat Korea 3-0: Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt K.Seokjin (Kor) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt J.M. You (Kor) 11-4, 11-2, 11-8; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt M.W. Lee (Kor) 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8, 13-11.