T20 Cricket Gala in full swing

LAHORE: International petrochemicals, Nestle and Descon emerged winners in the Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019.

In the first match of the day, International Petrochemicals beat Zameen.com by 3 wickets. Batting first, Zameen.com scored 137/10 with Muhammad Arslan scoring 36 and Malik Tanveer 30. Umer Farooq clinched 6/15. In reply, International Petrochemicals chased the target losing 7 wickets. Arslan Nasserullah slammed 40. Umer Farooq was named man of the match.

In the second match, Nestle defeated UBL by 21 runs. Batting first, Nestle hit up 126/7. Hamid Hayat scored 48 and Zain ul Aabdin 36. Zeeshan claimed 3/30. In reply, Ubl could score 105/8 in allotted overs. Muhammad Aakmal made 28. Ghulam Murtaza bagged 3/25 and Muhammad Asif 2/15. Hamid Hayat emerged as player of the match.

In the third match of the day, Descon outsmarted Finca Bank by 7 wickets. Finca Bank, batting first, posted 142/8 with Usman Haider hitting 51 and Rashid Khan 44. Awais Mughal captured 4/12. Descon, in reply, chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Abdul lqbal struck 57. Ahmed Zubair bagged 2/28. Awais Mughal was declared man of the match.