Married woman commits ‘suicide’

FAISALABAD: A married woman of Malkhan Wala Wednesday committed ‘suicide’ over a domestic issue in Peoples Colony-Extension-2. Shangol Amber shot herself dead with a firearm. She got married with Bilal Ahmad some eight months ago. Her mother Zahida Bibi and other family members refused to take any action against anyone.

4 ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Four people, including Aisha Bibi of Chak 210/GB attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic problems on Wednesday. Muhammad Muqeem of Muzaffar Colony, Aisha Akrm, Ejaz Ashraf of Nayab Colony and Shahbaz Ahmad of Mehndi Muhallah attempted suicide and were taken to hospital where their conditions were stated to be stable.