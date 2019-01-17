close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Married woman commits ‘suicide’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

FAISALABAD: A married woman of Malkhan Wala Wednesday committed ‘suicide’ over a domestic issue in Peoples Colony-Extension-2. Shangol Amber shot herself dead with a firearm. She got married with Bilal Ahmad some eight months ago. Her mother Zahida Bibi and other family members refused to take any action against anyone.

4 ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Four people, including Aisha Bibi of Chak 210/GB attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic problems on Wednesday. Muhammad Muqeem of Muzaffar Colony, Aisha Akrm, Ejaz Ashraf of Nayab Colony and Shahbaz Ahmad of Mehndi Muhallah attempted suicide and were taken to hospital where their conditions were stated to be stable.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan