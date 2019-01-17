Tajik clerics okay anti-impotence drugs

DUSHANBE: Clerics in majority-Muslim Tajikistan have told believers they may use anti-impotence drugs as the authorities encourage imams to be more active online. Responding to a question from a believer, a cleric from the country’s main spiritual body, the Islamic Centre of Tajikistan, said that anti-impotence drugs were “acceptable” unless they provided a “malicious effect.” “Dear brother, if there is a need and no harm to human health, then it is acceptable,” the cleric told a man called Saidjon in the Q and A on the centre’s website on Tuesday. The question about anti-impotence drugs is one of dozens answered on the website by clerics every month in an ex-Soviet republic where religion is tightly controlled by authorities. A spokesman for the centre told AFP on Wednesday that believers regularly ask questions “on family life, prayer, and sometimes (questions) like the one our brother Saidjon asked.”