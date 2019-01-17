39 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: While continuing its action against quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 39 quack centres.

During the last two days, the PHC teams, accompanied by the district administration and police officials, had conducted raids on 199 treatment centres in five cities and sealed 39 quacks’ businesses. Out of the visited centres, as per the census, 82 had been converted into other businesses. The sealed outlets included 10 each in Depalpur, Dunyapur and Pasrur, five in Alipur and four in Sheikhupura.

burns: A 30-year-old woman got serious burns when her dupatta caught fire in her house kitchen in the Mughalpura area on Wednesday. The injured woman was identified as Kiran, a resident of Shalimar Link Road. She was preparing breakfast when her dupatta caught fire. Soon the flames engulfed her whole body.