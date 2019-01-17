PCJCCI plans to attract investment

LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has planned to attract Chinese investment in the eight potential industrial sectors, including furniture, handicrafts, textile, fertilisers, cement, glasswork, energy and pharmaceuticals.

PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi and other office-bearers discussed the future plans at a monthly review meeting held on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Afridi emphasised to lay down a long-term strategy to maintain a sustainable process

for paving the way for joint ventures between Pakistan

and China under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC, he said, is the dynamic portfolio of various projects with the investment started from $46 billion to reach up to $59 billion with the addition of new projects.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is basically a framework of regional connectivity that will not only benefit the countries of China and Pakistan, but will also have positive impacts on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics, and on overall region, he said.