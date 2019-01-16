Art of Belgian chocolate debuts in Pakistan

Islamabad : A new chocolate brand, L’Artisan, made exclusively with the highest quality Belgian chocolate was launched at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of VIP guests were on hand for the ribbon cutting of the first L'Artisan chocolate shop at the hotel.

L’Artisan named for the centuries-old art of handcrafted Belgian chocolate. Belgian chocolate is known throughout the world as the ultimate standard in premium chocolate thanks to the finely-balanced taste created by the high quality of the cocoa butter. Prepared exclusively using Callebaut brand chocolate couverture, L'Artisan chocolates are masterfully sculpted in a delicious variety of pralines, truffles, caramels, and ganaches and presented in beautifully embossed gift boxes.

Some of the notable chocolates for sale include the signature “Amour Hashoo” - clover-shaped praline filled with rich chocolate ganache made with a hint of sesame seed, the truffle “Truffe Café” - cardamom and coffee cream ganache covered in powdered sugar, and the “Grand Marnier” - dark or milk chocolate praline filled with tart mango coulis and creamy caramel.

Belgian Ambassador Frederic Verhyden and his wife MookdaMairue were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

As part of a collaboration between Hashoo, Belgian chocolate maker Callebaut, and the Chocolate Academy renowned chocolatier Marc Pauquet visited Pakistan to train pastry chefs in the art of chocolate making at all Pearl-Continental and Marriott hotels across the country.

Following the launch of their first chocolate shop at Islamabad, L'Artisan plans to expand to all major cities of Pakistan. Shop in Islamabad Marriott Hotel.