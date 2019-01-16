18 injured in Tirah accident

BARA: Eighteen persons, including women and children, were injured when a passenger van plunged into a ditch in Mastak area in lower Tirah valley of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday. The sources said a passenger van was on its way from Maidan to Bara when it fell into the ravine apparently due to the failure of brakes. As a result, 18 people including women and children sustained injuries.

Seven persons of the same family were among the injured. The sources said all the injured people belonged to the Shalobar tribe.