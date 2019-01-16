Germany arrests German-Afghan army adviser for ‘spying for Iran’

BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday detained a German-Afghan man on suspicion he was spying for Iran while working for the German army as a linguistic and cultural adviser. The 50-year-old identified as Abdul Hamid S. was arrested in western Germany, federal prosecutors said in a statement. “The accused was a language evaluator and cultural issues adviser of the German armed forces. In this capacity, he is believed to have passed on information to an Iranian intelligence service,” they added. According to Spiegel Online, he is suspected of working for Iranian secret services for several years. While working for the German army, he had access to highly sensitive information including on troop deployment in Afghanistan, the report added.