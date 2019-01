Sialkot cheaply dismissed in QAT G-II

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Khurram Shahzad picked up 7-55 as Faisalabad bowled out Sailkot for meagre 101 on opening day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Tuesday.

When stumps were drawn for the day, Faisalabad in reply reached 97 for 4 with skipper Misbahul Haq (37 not out) still at the crease. Earlier, Khurram bowled with teasing line and length to run through Sialkot batting line up.

Scores: Sialkot Region 101 all out in 34.1 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 34, Shakeel Ansar 22, Khurram Shahzad 7-55, Ehsan Adil 2-16) Faisalabad Region 97-4 in 32 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 37*, Abu Bakar Khan 37, M Ali 2-30)

Scores of other matches: At Mirpur Stadium AJK: Hyderabad Region 294-8 in 81 overs (M Salman 73, Saad Khan 60, Azeem Ghumman 53, Zeeshan Gul 53, M Imran 4-56, M Junaid 3-103) vs Bahawalpur Region

At NBP Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region 305-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 136*, Shahzad Tareen 69, Abdul Hanan 45). DM Jamali Region 12 for no loss in 5 overs.

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Abbottabad Region 244 all out in 59.1 overs (Aitzaz Habib 77, Sajjad Ali 55, Faraz Aziz 5-59, Muzammil Ali 2-39, Ali Asghar 2-78). Larkana Region (99-5 in 29.4 overs (Asif Babar 39, Fawad Malook 2-17).