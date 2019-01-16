PHF links Pak Pro League participation with govt funding

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has linked national team’s participation in the Pro Hockey League with the government’s funding.

Addressing a press conference here at the PHF’s HQ at the National Hockey Stadium, PHF’s Associate Secretary, Ayaz Mahmood said that Pakistan’s participation in the FIH’s Pro League would only be possible if the federation gets the required funds from the government.

Accompanied by Danish Kaleem coach of the national team, Ayaz, who only took the office early this month, faced a barrage of stinging questions. “The present set-up of the federation has been functioning for the last three and a half years. During this period, the PHF received a total government grant of Rs 54 crore and 20 lac: 32 crore from the federal government, 22 crore from the Sindh government and 20 lac from the CM Punjab.”

The break- up of the expenditure was later presented to the media persons. “Presently, we only have Rs 1.75 crore in the kitty. For our first Pro League assignment in Argentina, almost 3 crore is required. For the entire Pro League, Rs 10-12 crore is needed. “Even in past, when Pakistan won all the meaningful titles, World Cup (four times), Olympics (thrice) and Asian Games (eight times) the federation was dependent upon the government grant”. Ayaz agreed that government’s reluctance could be due to the damaged credibility because of the misdoings of the past federations.

Danish Kaleem emphasised that Pakistan’s participation in the FIH Pro League is important for a number of reasons.“Mere participation would give Pakistan a large number of FIH ranking points. Canada (10th) and Ireland (11th) in the FIH rankings are not part of the Pro League. Our presence in the Pro League should enable Pakistan (12th) to easily go past these countries in the FIH rankings which will increase our chances to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Moreover, the experience of playing 16 matches against world’s top teams would be a wonderful exposure for our young team”.

Ayaz added, “In the case of non-participation, FIH could impose a ban on Pakistan’s participation in the international events apart from inflicting a fine.” In all probability, hockey is the sole hope for Pakistan’s presence at the 2020 Olympics ‘through qualification’. Otherwise, it won’t be different from the 2016 Olympics, when not a single sports person could qualify from world’s fifth largest country. The seven Pakistani entrants only came through quota /wild card.