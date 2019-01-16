Summary approved

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while accepting the longstanding demand of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers Association, has approved the summary regarding creation of Deputation, Training and Leave (DTL) reserve posts in BS-18 and above here on Tuesday. PMS Officers Association was of the view that a significant number of posts in BS-18 to BS-21 were lying vacant as a large number of officers at the cadre strength of S&GAD remain posted on deputation in various autonomous bodies, corporation or projects, were either on leave or on training course. Resultantly, the cadre posts remained vacant which hampered the goal of good governance and efficient service delivery.