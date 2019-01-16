‘PIEDMC working to create more jobs’

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Shoaib Zahid Malik has said that the company was working on a comprehensive roadmap to increase job opportunities through industrialisation in the province, particularly in South Punjab, a statement said on Tuesday.

After his recent visits of Multan, Vehari and Bahawalpur industrial estates, he said all-out efforts were being made to provide maximum job opportunities to the people of the area, it added.

The prime objective is to progress and bring prosperity in this region. This is also the vision of the present government, he said.

During the visit of these industrial estates, newly-elected members of the board of directors of PIEDMC, including Sajid Saleem Minhas, Yasir Bucha, Anees Khawaja, Shahid Tarer and Usman Khan accompanied the chairman.