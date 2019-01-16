close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

‘PIEDMC working to create more jobs’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Shoaib Zahid Malik has said that the company was working on a comprehensive roadmap to increase job opportunities through industrialisation in the province, particularly in South Punjab, a statement said on Tuesday.

After his recent visits of Multan, Vehari and Bahawalpur industrial estates, he said all-out efforts were being made to provide maximum job opportunities to the people of the area, it added.

The prime objective is to progress and bring prosperity in this region. This is also the vision of the present government, he said.

During the visit of these industrial estates, newly-elected members of the board of directors of PIEDMC, including Sajid Saleem Minhas, Yasir Bucha, Anees Khawaja, Shahid Tarer and Usman Khan accompanied the chairman.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business