Governor says tribal districts to get all facilities

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Monday that people of the merged districts would get all facilities like other developed areas. He expressed these views while talking to a 100-member tribal jirga belonging to erstwhile Frontier Region Peshawar at the Governor’s House, said an official handout.

The jirga informed the governor about their problems and also invited him to visit the area. The governor said the tribal jirga would be established at the local level to monitor the developmental schemes in the area and this jirga would remain in touch with local administration to solve the issues of the public.

He said the local government elections would be held in the newly merged areas soon and every FR region would have own nazim to address people’s problems at their doorstep.The governor said funds for the development of the tribal districts would also be allocated in the provincial budget and 10-year developmental package by the federal government would bring about a positive change in the merged areas.

Several areas to face power shutdown: Due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended in parts of the region of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco).

The maintenance work would be carried out tomorrow (January 16) due to which power supply from 132 kv, Peshawar Cantt gridstation, would remain suspended from 9 am to 12 pm.Resultantly, the consumers of 11 kv KTH, Islamia College, ICF-2, Warsak Road-2, PAF, Tehkal, Commercial 2 feeders will face power cut.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 kv Peshawar Cantt gridstation from 12 pm to 4 pm and consumers of 11 kv ICF, Jail Express, Old MES, NCR, MES-2, Palosi-2 feeders will face power outage.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 kv Peshawar University Gridstation on 17 January from 9 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 kv KTH, Sufaid Dheri, Rahatabad-1, Circular Road, Academy Town, Agriculture University, Danishabad, Hayatabad-4 feeders will face inconvenience.

The Pesco press release said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 kv Peshawar University gridstation on 17 January from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 kv Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 kv Hayatabad Grid Station on January 17,19,20,22 from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 kv Hayatabad-6,7,8,9,10, Shaukat Khanam, Hayatabad Surgical, Green Wood, Cell Wood, Khyber-1,2, feeders will also face power shutdown.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 kv Peshawar Cantt gridstation on 17,19,20 January from 9 AM to 3 PM resultantly consumers of 11 kv Warsak Road-1,2, ICF 1,2, Jail Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Police launch ‘Hotel Eye’ software: The city police have launched “Hotel Eye” Software on its Mobile App System to keep vigil and scrutinise the data of visitors who stay at hotels.

An official statement said a total of 232 hotels have been registered in the software so far. The records of those visiting hotels are entered in this system on a daily basis.

Under this system, the bio-data of 67,646 persons have been registered and after thorough scrutiny of the records, 61 were declared suspects who were formally taken into police custody for further interrogation.

A few months ago, Peshawar Police launched “Peshawar Mobile App” for public facilitation to ensure prompt access to the police in an emergency situation. The basic idea behind this system was to provide help in public service delivery to the general public by using this technology.

The “Hotel Eye” software is achieving a tremendous response as on the one hand economic and business activities have further been boosted and on the other terrorists and outlaws will not be able to use these hotels as a launching pad for their nefarious designs.Moreover, the police have also received a total of 4,993 reports on Mobile App in which 4,939 have been resolved via prompt police action.