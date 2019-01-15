National Beach Games to meet international standards: Arif

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) chief Lt General (retd) Arif Hasan on Monday asserted that the First National Beach Games, to be held in Karachi later this year, would be organised according to international standards.

Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, he said that foreign nations would also be invited to become part of the spectacle.“By doing so we will try to give a message to the world that Pakistan has the capability to organise international events,” he said.

He was quick to add that sports personalities of international repute would also be sent invitations. “Sponsors will also be involved. After making a complete package, I will share that with the media,” the POA chef said.

However, he was quick to add that they would also have to prove that there was no law and order issue in Karachi. “We will try that these Games are even better than the South Asian Games which we organised in Islamabad in 2004,” Arif said.

He said that the POA would send a delegation next week to Quetta in order to inspect infrastructure for the 33rd National Games.“We will go next week to Quetta to physically see the state of the venues which have been prepared for the National Games. We have told the organisers that both venues and equipment should be made ready before finalising dates for the biennial spectacle,” Arif said.

He said that after inspecting the venues and other arrangements they would be in a position to finalise the dates. About the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Vision 2020, Arif said that the POA would have to incorporate all its clauses in its constitution. Some of the clauses relate to gender equality, protection against harassment, and anti-doping measures, he said. He said that in a few days the POA would be sending to IOC the document amended as per its instructions.

Arif said that their tough days eventually ended when the Supreme Court announced that the POA was a private body. “Now we will be in a position to play an effective role in sports development,” the POA chief said.

Responding to a question, he said that the POA’s role was advisory. “Our role is advisory. Our role is to assist the government in improving standard of sports. The NOC’s two basic functions are to get and conduct international coaching courses and courses for technical officials. If we have made any lapse in these two areas then you can say that we have failed,” Arif said.

About the country’s football situation, he said that as per IOC’s rules an NOC is to recognise only that federation which is affiliated with its International Federation (IF).“FIFA will take the final decision and we will own that federation which is owned by FIFA,” Arif said.He said he expected the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Sports to discuss with the POA its outline.He said that the POA had struck the clause of patron off its constitution.