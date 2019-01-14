593 motorbikes impounded in Lahore in one week

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police impounded 593 motorbikes in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the persons responsible while recovered 14 pistols, six rifles and hundreds of bullets from criminals during the last one week.

Dolphins and PRU helped 626 people on different roads, checked more than 21,000 vehicles, more than 178,000 motorbikes and more than 114,000 persons; 593 motorbikes and 19 other vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the persons responsible. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 1,811 calls received on helpline 15. Six cars, 68 motorbikes, 10 mobile phones and cash was recovered from the criminals during action.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 17 criminals for wheelie doing , 25 for kite flying and four accused persons for violating Fire Arms Acts. Both Dolphin Squad and

PRU also arrested proclaimed offenders during last week crackdown.