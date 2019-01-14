Youth kills self after being rejected

LAHORE

A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the Shafiqabad area on Sunday. The victim identified as Izhar hailed from Ravi Road and served as a labourer. It was reported that Izhar had ended his life on being dejected over failure in love. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Security: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.

Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. DIG further directed to deploy snipers at the rooftops of sensitive churches besides effective patrolling around churches by the Dolphin Squad and PRU.

motorbikes impounded: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police impounded 593 motorbikes in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the persons responsible while recovered 14 pistols, six rifles and hundreds of bullets from criminals during the last one week.

Dolphins and PRU helped 626 people on different roads, checked more than 21,000 vehicles, more than 178,000 motorbikes and more than 114,000 persons; 593 motorbikes and 19 other vehicles were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against the persons responsible. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 1,811 calls received on helpline 15. Six cars, 68 motorbikes, 10 mobile phones and cash was recovered from the criminals during action.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 17 criminals for wheelie doing , 25 for kite flying and four accused persons for violating Fire Arms Acts. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested proclaimed offenders during last week crackdown.

performance:Police Lines officers presented 2,983 prisoners from Lahore and 40 under-trial prisoners from other districts in various courts by its judicial wing during the last one week.

As per SP Headquarters, more than 85 police reserve units were deployed in different areas of the city on daily basis to maintain law and order. Fifteen policemen donated blood to patients of Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) of different hospitals. A training course on "Better Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change" was also held.