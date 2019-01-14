Call to reform political system

Arshad Dogar

LAHORE: The speakers at a session of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest on last day on the topic “Is there progressive politics in Pakistan?” were of the unanimous view that the political parties and social activists should come forward for bringing real democracy in the country.

The moderator of the session was Akbar Zaidi while former Senator of ANP Afrasiab Khattak, Awami Workers Party leader Tooba Syed and Aima Khosa were the speakers.

Afrasiab Khattak said that the 18th Amendment represents civilian rule and it should not be rolled back. Over the intervention of moderator, Khattak said ANP would start activism in an organised manner within days because the activists cannot sit down quietly. He suggested that all political parties should get together to adopt high moral grounds and a new charter of democracy should be presented to bring reforms in the political system.

Awami Workers Party leader Tooba Syed stressed on the role of youths in raising their voice against the ills of the society. She was of the view that in activism there is no accountability as the activists can work independently contrary to the system of political parties where everyone is accountable.

A participant in his question wondered how the activists could be allowed to create disturbance or violence without any check in the presence of the law of the land. Aima Khosa believed there is a progressive politics in Pakistan. She said that youth is our hope and we need to channelise them through proper organisation and policy. Over the query of the moderator, Khattak said that Pakistan should stand integrated with neighbouring countries, which is the need of the hour. He added that new ways of revolutionary struggle should be introduced.