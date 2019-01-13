POA makes changes in its constitution

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Saturday made some changes in its constitution probably to make room for its officials to extend its tenure and have legal protection.

The amendments in the constitution came in POA’s Annual General Council meeting held here at a local hotel. The house was also informed that the National Games will be held in Balochistan in April.

Chaired by POA president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, the meeting had various important matters discussed regarding the Olympic Movement in Pakistan including the National Games, annual activities and amendments to the constitution of POA, informed POA secretary Khalid Mahmood.

Later talking to media in a press conference, Arif informed that the general council has reviewed the progress of the previous year and said that overall the sports is believed to be heading at the right direction. But there has been no contact from the Prime Minister Task Force on Sports, he added.

He also informed that courts has declared POA as a private body and the decision is of historic importance.

He further stated that Balochistan sports secretary has informed that all the venues for the National Games are ready and the provincial Olympic association wanted to hold the games in April this year. But POA have asked Balochistan to first properly revisit all the venues, he said and added that all the federations have been asked to release their April’s activities programme till March 16.

On the constitutional changes, he informed that IOC wants all the Olympic Committee to develop their constitution on Vision 2020 and POA has approved amendment in the constitution in accordance with IOC demands. But he did not elaborate the amendments.

Arif also promised to hold the National Beach Games in a befitting manner. He further informed that a suggestion has been floored for the establishment of Olympic Academy and Kamran Lashari has been nominated as incharge of that academy.

Arif also informed that Ski federation has asked for permission to hold Winter Sports but POA has told them to get permission from their world parent body. He further stated that the upcoming SAF Games might be postponed till October.