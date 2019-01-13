Sohail Tanvir elected president of Rawalpindi DBA

RAWALPINDI: Syed Sohail Tanvir is elected as new President of District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi for the year of 2019-20 here on Saturday.

Under tight security arrangements, polling started at 8:00 am till 4:00 pm.

The elected President of District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi Syed Sohail Tanvir got 1097 votes against Shahid Abbasi who got only 571 votes and Malik Tehseen Khalid got only 122 votes.

Shakil Khattar elected as Vice-President got 965 votes against Sardar Saleem Nadeem who got 753 votes.

Shahzad Mir elected as General Secretary got 1050 votes against Raja Junaid who got 707 votes.

Aysha Abbasi elected as Joint Secretary got 922 votes against her opponents Wajid Raja who got 679 votes and Chaudhry Qadoos who got only 158 votes.

According to details, a total number of 3042 lawyers are existing here in District Bar Rawalpindi but only 1854 lawyers polled their votes to choose their representatives. Three candidates Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Syed Sohail Tanvir Shah, Malik Tehseen contested for the post of president.

While, Shakil Khattar, Sardar Muhammad Saleem Nadeem were contesting for the vice president. Muhammad Shahzad Mir and Junaid Altaf Raja were contesting election for the slot of general secretary and Wajid Hussain Raja, Abdul Qadoos Chaudhry and Ayesha Abbasi were contesting for the slot of joint secretary.

Finance Secretary, Library Secretary and 10 members of Governing Body have been elected unopposed. Strict security arrangements at the district courts have been made to ensure smooth polling.