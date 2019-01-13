Junior squash team reaches Pattaya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan team has reached Pattaya (Thailand) to compete in the Asian Junior Squash Championship starting there on January 16.
As many as 13 teams are competing in the tournament. Pakistan have been grouped alongside Sri Lanka and
Chinese Taipei.
The Pakistan team consists of Abbas Zaib, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Hamza Khan. Group Captain Tahir Sultan is the team manager while Fazal Shah is the coach.
