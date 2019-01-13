close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Junior squash team reaches Pattaya

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan team has reached Pattaya (Thailand) to compete in the Asian Junior Squash Championship starting there on January 16.

As many as 13 teams are competing in the tournament. Pakistan have been grouped alongside Sri Lanka and

Chinese Taipei.

The Pakistan team consists of Abbas Zaib, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Hamza Khan. Group Captain Tahir Sultan is the team manager while Fazal Shah is the coach.

