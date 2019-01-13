12 civilians killed in Burkina Faso

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OUAGADOUGOU: Twelve civilians were killed on Thursday during a jihadist attack in the north of Burkina Faso, which has been battling a wave of Islamist violence, officials said on Friday.
The west African country declared a state of emergency in several provinces at the end of last year and on Thursday replaced its army chief as it struggled to put a stop to a spate of such attacks.
In the latest violence, gunmen attacked a village market in broad daylight, the security ministry said in a statement issued late on Friday.
"Around 30 armed individuals perpetrated... a terrorist attack in the village of Gasseliki," it said, giving a toll of 12 dead and two wounded.
