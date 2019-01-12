close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

FAISALABAD

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, the divisional and district administration officers organised open courts here on Friday. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar jointly held an open court at RPO Office lawn while Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held an open court at Circuit House. The local heads of Punjab government departments were also present in the open courts.

