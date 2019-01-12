Injured Smith to miss two BPL matches

DHAKA: Steven Smith will miss Comilla Victorians’ next two matches in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), after a previous elbow injury flared up in the last couple of days.

He will fly back to Sydney for a check-up but is expected to be back in Bangladesh sometime next week.

“He is quite positive about returning, possibly during the Sylhet phase of the competition,” Victorians media manager Sohanuzzaman Khan told Cricinfo. “He will undergo an MRI in Australia, which isn’t available in Bangladesh, and will inform us about it.”

Their next two matches in Dhaka are against Rajshahi Kings and Chittagong Vikings on January 11 and 13, while their Sylhet phase begins on January 15. Smith, who led the Victorians to one win in the two outings, has so far made 16 and 0 in his two innings against Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders.