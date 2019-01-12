Two held for looting, injuring Chinese national

Police on Friday arrested two suspects for robbing and injuring a Chinese national in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) hours after the looting.

According to officials, the suspects had looted Rs3 million from a Chinese national who owns a bungalow located at Street No 19, Khayaban-e-Rahat and managed to escape after injuring him.

Abdul Fateh and Abdul Ghaffar were guards of a private security firm deployed at the Chinese national’s house. The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted at Jamshoro Toll Plaza as they were trying to leave the city. The police also claimed to have recovered the looted cash, the complainant’s cell phone, a knife and a pistol.