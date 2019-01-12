Two held for looting, injuring Chinese national

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Friday arrested two suspects for robbing and injuring a Chinese national in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) hours after the looting.
According to officials, the suspects had looted Rs3 million from a Chinese national who owns a bungalow located at Street No 19, Khayaban-e-Rahat and managed to escape after injuring him.
Abdul Fateh and Abdul Ghaffar were guards of a private security firm deployed at the Chinese national’s house. The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted at Jamshoro Toll Plaza as they were trying to leave the city. The police also claimed to have recovered the looted cash, the complainant’s cell phone, a knife and a pistol.
