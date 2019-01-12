close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Gas shortage

Newspost

January 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently ordered the removal of heads of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) over the gas crisis that gripped Punjab and Sindh last month.

The PM has taken a bold step to deal with the gas crisis. It is hoped that a change of senior management will help resolve the problem of gas shortage in a timely manner.

Shazim Shujrah ( Shikarpur )

