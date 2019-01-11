Indian COAS admits spying with quadcopters over LoC

NEW DELHI: Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bapin Rawat blatantly acknowledged to spying over the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Chief Rawat accepted the fact that India does send quad copters over the LoC with a purpose of spying. “Our two quad copters were shot down by Pakistan,” he asserted.

The top military head also affirmed that India is involved in ceasefire violation on the LoC despite being aware that the civilian population lives in proximity on the Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan army troops have lately shot down two Indian spy quad copter along the LoC earlier in January Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported. “Not even a quad copter will be allowed to cross LOC Inshallah,” Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said following the incidents.

Last year in October an Indian quad copter spying across LoC in Rakhchikri sector was also shot down by Pakistan army. In November 2016 a similar UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that intruded into Pakistan was shot down in Rakhchikri sector.