Unlicenced religious TV channels mushrooming on cable

LAHORE: Unlicenced religious television channels have been mushrooming on the cable networks for the last some years.

According to sources in Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), at least 21 religious channels are continuing their transmission on the cable currently without obtaining a licence. Twelve of them are Christian religious channels and nine are Islamic channels, which are being shown from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries through dish cable. Sources said Pemra had issued notices to QTV and Madni TV 10 and six years ago, respectively. They obtained stay orders from the courts and are still continuing their transmission without getting licences from Pemra. Even the incumbent government failed to take any action against the unlicensed religious channels.

Some of the unlicensed religious channels include: Al-Sunnat TV, Al-Quran Kareem Mubashar, Tilawat TV, Pegham TV, Peace TV, Haq TV, Haadi TV, etc. Due to no clear Pemra policy on religious channels, in the beginning Islamic religious channels started their transmission on cable and then Christian religious channels mushroomed on the cable. While Muslim and Christian preachers seem spreading their message on the one side and on the other side, there’s serious threat of open preaching of idolatry or polytheism in Pakistan.

The unlicensed Christian religious channels include Jesus TV, Barkat TV, Ishaq TV, Noor TV, Gawahi TV, God Bless TV, Praise TV, Zindgi TV, Shine TV, Healing TV, Khushkhabri TV, and Catholic TV, etc.

Various viewers have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of these unlicensed channels. They said only those religious channels should be allowed to continue transmission which did not create any controversies and where known and competent scholars present their views.