close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

PIA diverts Sialkot flights to Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

LAHORE: In the wake of necessary maintenance of Sialkot Airport’s runway, the PIA has announced operation of its Jan 15 and Jan 16 flights from Lahore instead of Sialkot. According to a PIA spokesperson, travel agents and passengers had already been informed about the change in flight schedule. PIA flight PK244 from Damam on January 15 will now land at Lahore airport instead of Sialkot. Two separate flights from Sialkot-Sharjah, PK209 and PK210 will now be operated from Lahore to Sharjah. Similarly, the flight PK746 from Sialkot to Jeddah will now operate from Jeddah to Lahore. PK745 from Sialkot to Jeddah on January 16 will depart from Lahore to Jeddah instead of Sialkot. PK755 and PK756 Sialkot to Riyadh and back will now operate from Lahore to Riyadh. Flight PK397 from Sialkot to Karachi will now depart from Lahore to Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan