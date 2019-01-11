PIA diverts Sialkot flights to Lahore

LAHORE: In the wake of necessary maintenance of Sialkot Airport’s runway, the PIA has announced operation of its Jan 15 and Jan 16 flights from Lahore instead of Sialkot. According to a PIA spokesperson, travel agents and passengers had already been informed about the change in flight schedule. PIA flight PK244 from Damam on January 15 will now land at Lahore airport instead of Sialkot. Two separate flights from Sialkot-Sharjah, PK209 and PK210 will now be operated from Lahore to Sharjah. Similarly, the flight PK746 from Sialkot to Jeddah will now operate from Jeddah to Lahore. PK745 from Sialkot to Jeddah on January 16 will depart from Lahore to Jeddah instead of Sialkot. PK755 and PK756 Sialkot to Riyadh and back will now operate from Lahore to Riyadh. Flight PK397 from Sialkot to Karachi will now depart from Lahore to Karachi.