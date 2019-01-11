close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Capital motorists given 48-hour deadline to remove flashing-lights, tinted glasses

January 11, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have given 48 hours deadline to the motorists for removing flickering lights or tinted glasses from their vehicles to avoid legal action against them.

According to the orders issued from office of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, it has been directed to all police officials to take strict action against those vehicles having flashlights or tinted glasses after 48 hours.

Before expiry of deadline, it has been asked to deliver messages or educate motorists to remove them following which strict action to be initiated against the violators. It is to mention that only police vehicles are authorised to use flashing lights on their vehicles. According to these orders, the private vehicles having flashing-lights or tinted glass would be impounded in the police stations and legal process would be initiated against them.

