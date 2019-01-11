close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

4 killed in DR Congo vote result protest

World

January 11, 2019

KIKWIT: Two police and two civilians were killed in the western DR Congo city of Kikwit Thursday when police intervened to end protests over the outcome of presidential elections, security forces said. “In the operation to restore public order today in Kikwit, two policemen and two civilian were killed. We also recorded 10 wounded,” city police chief General Dieudonne Mutepeke told AFP. Kikwit is a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who was declared runner-up in the elections.

