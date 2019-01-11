4 killed in DR Congo vote result protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIKWIT: Two police and two civilians were killed in the western DR Congo city of Kikwit Thursday when police intervened to end protests over the outcome of presidential elections, security forces said. “In the operation to restore public order today in Kikwit, two policemen and two civilian were killed. We also recorded 10 wounded,” city police chief General Dieudonne Mutepeke told AFP. Kikwit is a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who was declared runner-up in the elections.
