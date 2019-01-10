NAB arrests food controller after bail rejection

MULTAN: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday arrested Bahawalpur district food controller after the court rejected his pre-arrest bail. The NAB was investigating against the accused for making assets beyond his income. A NAB spokesman said that food controller Tanveer Nusrat Warraich was recruited as a food inspector in 1984. He allegedly earned millions of rupees during his posting in the food department. He got allotted a house before his induction in the department at Abu Dhabi Colony, established by UAE for low-income people and UAE distributed free houses to poor people. Warraich allegedly established two flour mills in Rahimyar Khan during his service. The NAB teams have traced out his agriculture property and two bungalows in Rahimyar Khan. The NAB has also traced his property in Lahore and millions of rupees transaction, including foreign remittances from his unlisted bank accounts.

Mepco recovered Rs121.7b in six months: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) recovered Rs121.7 billion from July to December 2018. It maintained the progressive recovery rate at 100 per cent from private and public consumers while the Multan circle remained at top in recoveries as compared to the Bahawalnagar circle which remained lowest in recoveries, said the Mepco officials on Wednesday. Briefing the media men, Mepco Chief Executive Engineer M Akram Chaudhry said that the Mepco teams had caught 48 power pilferers from the south Punjab districts. Such consumers were involved in stealing electricity from direct sources after disconnecting their meters. He said that the Mepco had recovered Rs115.6 billion from private consumers, indicating the recovery rate at 100.2 per cent while the company recovered Rs6.10 billion from the public departments. The Mepco Multan circle remained a top in recoveries as it recovered Rs27.20 billion from the public and private consumers with the recovery rate of 101.1 per cent. The Mepco Bahawalpur circle recovered Rs15.7 billion with 100.2 per cent recovery rate, Mepco Sahiwal circle recovered Rs15.6 billion with 99.8 per cent recovery rate, Muzaffargarh circle recovered Rs13.8 billion, Rahimyar Khan circle recovered Rs13.5 billion with 98.9 per cent recovery rate, Vehari circle recovered Rs9.9 billion with 100.3 per cent recovery rate, Dera Ghazi Khan circle recovered more than Rs9 billion with 98.6 per cent recovery rate while the Bahawalnagar and Khanewal circles have recovered Rs7.3 billion and Rs9.10 billion respectively. Meanwhile, Mepco human resource director general M Ali has decided departmental inquiries and terminated Mailsi sub-divisional clerk M Ashraf. The Mepco Alipur revenue office supervisor Tariq Aziz was reverted to one grade after the departmental inquiry. He stopped the one-year increment of Vehari revenue office data operator Shehbaz Amir after the inquiry.