Thu Jan 10, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 10, 2019

MoU signed for clinical trial on mental health

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Faculty of Public Health Khyber Medical University (KMU), Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Prime Institute and Keele University, UK, for clinical trial on mental health. KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Public Health Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, LRH Medical Director Dr Mukhtar and others were present on the occasion.

The project was successfully launched to kick-start the activities to achieve the milestone within predefined timeline. KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid appreciated the efforts made by Prof Dr Saeed Farooq from Keele University, UK and Prof Dr Ziaul Haq from Public Health KMU for developing the idea of Supervised Treatment in Out-Patients for Schizophrenia (STOPS+).

