Rain forecast

LAHORE Cold wave continued to prevail in the city while Met office predicted entry of a new westerly system, which may result in rain during next 24 hours.

Met officials said a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Thursday and is likely to grip different parts on Friday. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast, including Karachi.

No rainfall occurred at any part of the country while snowfall occurred at Bagrote and Kalam. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -10°C while at Gupis it was -08°C, Astore -07°C, Hunza, Malam Jabba -05°C, Dir, Kalat -04°C, Drosh, Murree, Rawalakot -03°C, Mirkhani, Gilgit, Abbottabad, Parachinar and Quetta -02°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 5.8°C and maximum was 21°C.