Oil, gas terminal commissioned

KARACHI: The Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd has commissioned its state-of-the-art terminal at Mahmoodkot, Punjab in the vicinity of PARCO Mid-Country Refinery, which is the largest oil storage facility of any oil marketing company (OMC) in that region, a statement said on Wednesday.

Total storage capacity of Mahmoodkot terminal is over 84,000MT, comprising over 56,000MT high-speed diesel and almost 28,000MT premier motor gasoline, it added.

The terminal is connected to PARCO / PAPCO tanks through two dedicated pipelines, 3km long, one 14”Ø for receipt of HSD and the other 12”Ø for receipt of PMG.

This is also a unique feature of this facility, as it is the only terminal in that area, which is connected to the supply source through two dedicated pipelines for simultaneous receipt of two products, the statement said.