GDA throws weight behind PTI’s accountability drive

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance has lent its full support to the accountability drive spearheaded by its ally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying that those who have looted the public money should not be shown any leniency.

Speaking at a press conference after a high-level meeting of the GDA at the Kingri House, GDA General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo said that the alliance’s moot has ruled out the possibility of any political cooperation with the Pakistan People's Party and has resolved that it will demand a conclusive end to the accountability process at all forums. The meeting chaired by GDA chief Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi discussed the political situation evolving after the federal government put Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others on the Exit Control List on the pretext that he was allegedly involved in the embezzlement of public money.

In the wake of this, the PTI is lobbying with political actors in Sindh to remove the PPP from power in the province. PTI’s leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, maintains that the CM should not be holding his position anymore because his integrity is in question.

Palijo said that even the public wants that the corrupt elements are taken to task. “The health system in Sindh is in a dismal situation, while sugarcane growers and other farmers are not getting a fair amount on their crops because of a corrupt system of governance,” he said.

Speaking of the Sindh government’s announcement to open vacancies, the GDA leader said that the appointments should be done on merit, not on political means. He asked CM Shah to resign on moral grounds since the allegations against him are “serious.” Palijo further said that given the situation in the province, the GDA has also demanded that the federal government announce a “special package” for Sindh. The alliance, which comprises nationalist and sub-nationalist parties, also expressed reservations over the federal government’s announcement to award nationalities to Afghans and Bengalis living in the country.

Meanwhile, in response to the decisions taken at the GDA meeting, Information Adviser to the CM Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that before criticising the PPP, the leaders of GDA should first look around and see the people sitting around them. “The GDA is nothing except a group of people who had supported the dictatorial rulers of the country in the past,” said Wahab. He further said that the alliance comprises such political leaders who are in the practice of doing active politics during the days of general elections only, while for the rest of the time, “their activities were just confined to drawing rooms”.

According to him, the people of Sindh did not vote in favour of the GDA in the last general elections. Wahab further said that those demanding resignation of the Sindh chief minister, should first demand the resignations of the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal ministers facing accountability charges. He also advised the GDA leaders to speak out against the issues of electricity, gas and water supply crises being faced by the residents of Karachi.