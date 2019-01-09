217th Corps Commanders Conference: Commanders support regional peace efforts

RAWALPINDI: The 217th Corps Commanders' Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday reiterated to continue support efforts for peace in the region and initiatives taken for the purpose.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country. Progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS time and again has stressed for peace in Afghanistan which is also in interests of a stable Pakistan.

It may be pointed out General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa less than two weeks back to discuss ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed. Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonised efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

The COAS said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan. Pakistan Army had also completed fencing on over 700 kilometers out of 2,611 kilometers long Pak-Afghan border by end of year 2018.