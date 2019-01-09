close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Karachi to host National Jr Squash

Sports

LAHORE: 8th National Junior Squash Championshiop 2019 will be held at Karachi with the collaboration of Rashid Memorial Welfare Organisation (RMWO) and Sindh Squash Association (SSA).

The event is named after Rehana Nazar and will be held from January 26 to 30 at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex with a prize purse of Rs 400,000 as prize money.

