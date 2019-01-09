Karachi to host National Jr Squash

LAHORE: 8th National Junior Squash Championshiop 2019 will be held at Karachi with the collaboration of Rashid Memorial Welfare Organisation (RMWO) and Sindh Squash Association (SSA).

The event is named after Rehana Nazar and will be held from January 26 to 30 at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex with a prize purse of Rs 400,000 as prize money.