Imran congratulates Indian team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who holds the distinction of leading Pakistan World Cup 1992 winning campaign in Australia, congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli and his team on winning the first ever series in Australia.

In his Tweet message, the prime minister congratulated Kohli for becoming the first South Asian team for winning the Test series in Australia. “Congratulation to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by the sub-continent team in a Test series in Australia.”

AFP adds: India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85,000 for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.The BCCI congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10,700 per match. That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85,000, doubling their match fees.