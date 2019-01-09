No more exploitation of farmers, Punjab PA told

LAHORE: Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on Tuesday assured Punjab Assembly that the government will put an end to the years-long exploitation of the growers in the province and take all possible measures for their relief.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly after the resolution moved by PML-N legislator Safdar Shakir that pressed the government to formulate a policy aimed at facilitating the farmers in receiving wheat bags and supplying wheat, the minister stated that already a mechanism was in progress in this regard. He stated that the government would ensure that all proper steps were taken that could ease the troubles faced by the farmers of Punjab. MPA Mian Muhammad Shafi chaired the session as even on the second day of the PA session, the Deputy Speaker was not present.

The resolution that was moved on the Private Members Day was passed unanimously by the House. Saeed Niwani, the senior most member of the House who represents the Treasury benches, said that the farmers had to face a very humiliating situation in the process of receiving the wheat bags and the existing system, initiated by the previous government was very disturbing for them. He said under the current process, the wheat bags were not distributed on merit and tokens were issued to the favourites whereas the rest of the farmers who had to wait for hours in receiving the bags had to undergo serious humiliation.

He stated that the system had failed miserably and needed immediate attention. Dr Akhter Malik, Minister for Energy also held the previous government responsible for the miseries of the Punjab farmers. He said in past, even the mills owned by former CM Shahbaz Sharif didn’t buy sugarcane from the growers at the rate set by his own government.

Dr Akhter, who hails from District Multan, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful tour of Turkey and stated that in its first 120 days, the government had made breakthroughs at the diplomatic front by engaging different nations in the process of negotiations. He added that the PTI government was making the all-out effort to overcome the damage caused to the country by PML-N.

Law Minister Basharat Raja stated that no one could deny the significance of agriculture sector which was Punjab’s economic mainstay and stated that he had no objection to the resolution moved by the Opposition legislator regarding farmers’ interest. He also stated that with the consultation of the members of the House, debate could also be held over the issue.

Moreover, Punjab Assembly passed another resolution moved by PML-Q MPA Sajid Khan Bhatti that condemned Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir. In the resolution, Sajid Bhatti submitted that India was carrying out genocide of Kashmiris in the valley and pressed global community to exert its influence over India to stop perpetrating crime against humanities. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Mohammed Mazari once again came under criticism from the Opposition members for disrespecting the House.

During the PA session on Tuesday, the Opposition member Samiullah Khan while criticising the Deputy Speaker stated that he was busy in hunting excursion with the UAE Crown Prince. He said he had no objection to the trip of the Crown Prince but the Deputy Speaker disrespected the House while participating in the hunting excursion at the cost of the assembly business. Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Minister for Prosecution said that PML-N wanted that no hunting trip should be made after the end of their rule in Pakistan.

He also stated that in the current season, no hunting was done in Southern Punjab on which Saeed Akber Niwani, the ruling party MPA rejected this stance of the minister and stated that in last month as well, the Qatar Prince came to Rajanpur areas for hunting.

Samiullah Khan, the PML-N legislator, when not permitted to speak on the point of order urged the government to hold the assembly session in a ‘Cantonment.’ The Opposition, during the Private Members Day twice pointed out the quorum but both the times Treasury completed it.

Raja Basharat severely criticised the non serious attitude of the Opposition and stated that pointing out quorum on the Private Members Day, a day that belonged to the MPAs of the House purely was regretful.

Sheikh Allauddin, the Opposition MPA through an adjournment motion voiced serious concern over the current situation of the provincial capital and stated that some elements, while amending its master plan time and again had caused a huge loss to this city. He stated that the city of Lahore getting unmanageable and immediate attention was needed to discuss the prevailing situation under which, even 60-70 miles from its boundaries, the city population have spread. Raja Basharat while responding over the matter taken up by Sheikh Allauddin said that it was really an issue that needed utmost attention. He said that over this issue, with the consultation of Sheikh Allauddin, the committee comprising the members of the House would be constituted that would thoroughly discuss the matter and come up with its recommendations.