Pakistan face Australia in opening match of U16 series today

KARACHI: Pakistan under-16 team will play their first game of the five-match One-day series against Australian counterparts at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday (today).Pakistan will be led by all-rounder Umer Eman. The team will be looking to establish their credentials at the junior level, especially with the prospect of featuring in the ICC U19 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in 2020