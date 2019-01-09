close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 9, 2019

Pakistan face Australia in opening match of U16 series today

Sports

January 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan under-16 team will play their first game of the five-match One-day series against Australian counterparts at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday (today).Pakistan will be led by all-rounder Umer Eman. The team will be looking to establish their credentials at the junior level, especially with the prospect of featuring in the ICC U19 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in 2020

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports