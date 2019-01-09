DSP, three SHOs suspended

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Amir Shaikh has suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and three station house officers (SHOs) on Tuesday. Shaikh, during his surprise visits to the Docks, Kalri, Kharadar and Mithadar police stations, inspected cleanliness there.

The Docks SHO was suspended for failing to control drug peddling in the area and the SHOs of Kharadar and Mithadar were suspended due to appalling infrastructure of their police stations, while the DSP of the Kharadar police was suspended over poor welfare work progress. The Karachi police chief also asked for an explanation from the DSP, head muhrir and duty officers of the Jackson police station poor sanitary conditions at the police station. He however lauded the performance of the Baghdadi DSP and the Kalri SHO and rewarded 35 other policemen for their performances.